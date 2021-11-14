After a poor run of results, Manchester United are looking at a change in the helm and Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has emerged as the number one candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian boss has always had the support of the United hierarchy but the pressure has increased after the record English champions’ heavy defeats to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly ‘Unhappy With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Tactics', Leads Revolt in Manchester United Dressing Room.

According to a report from The Sun, Manchester United have made Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers their number one priority of they are to sack current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Irishman has been Leicester City’s head coach since 2019 and has enjoyed a successful spell, winning the first FA Cup in the club’s history and guiding them into European competitions for successive seasons. Manchester United Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Set To Continue Post International Break Despite Poor Form.

Manchester United had enjoyed a brilliant start to the season under Ole Gunnar Saolskjaer with many touting them as one of the candidates for the league title due to the recruitment of stars such as Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and returning legend Cristiano Ronaldo, which saw the Red Devils break the bank.

However, Manchester United have fallen off the lace in recent weeks, winning just once in their last five league games which has seen them fall five points behind Champions League places and nine behind leaders Chelsea. This recent slump in form has increased the pressure on boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It is understood that Manchester United had made a four-man shortlist of candidates to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer which includes the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Antonio Conte, Erik Ten Haag and Zinedine Zidane.

But since Conte has joined Tottenham and it is understood the current Ajax boss and former Real Madrid manager are not interested in the position at the moment, leaving Brendan Rodgers as the leading candidate and United are confident of luring the Foxes boss if they decide to make a change.

