Halle, Jun 18 (AP) Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev was strong on key points to beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-4 and reach the semifinals of the Halle Open.

Medvedev faced nine break points and saved them all to set up a semifinal with German Oscar Otte.

"It was tough for me to win,” he said. “Today I had my plan, managed to keep it going. Definitely got more edge on the most important points, because he had more break points than me."

Medvedev started his grass-court swing strongly as runner-up last week in 's-Hertogenbosch. Medvedev won't be allowed to play at Wimbledon, though, because it has barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.

Otte paid tribute to the help of his home crowd after he came through a hard-fought match against Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4. The 51st-ranked Otte will bid to reach his first career ATP final at the age of 28 after a steady rise from being ranked outside of the top 150 a year ago.

Nick Kyrgios reached the semifinals of back-to-back tournaments as the Australian won against Pablo Carreño Busta 6-4, 6-2.

Kyrgios goes on to play Hubert Hurkacz after the Polish player beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) despite not having any break points on Auger-Aliassime's serve as the Canadian hit 21 aces. (AP)

