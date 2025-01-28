Rourkela (Odisha) [India], January 28 (ANI): As the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 approaches its decisive phase, Soorma Hockey Club is gearing up for a crucial encounter against the table-toppers, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, scheduled for Wednesday. With the semi-final spots still up for grabs among the top five teams, this match holds significant importance for both sides.

The Tigers are on top of the points table with 18 points from nine games, with six wins and three losses. Rupinder Pal Singh and Jugraj Singh have been the standout players for them, scoring five and eight goals respectively. Hence, the penalty corner defence will be a critical area for Soorma. On the other hand, Soorma is at the third spot, with four wins, two wins on shootouts, two losses and a loss in shootouts, which has given them a total of 17 points.

Reflecting on their previous meeting on January 20, where Soorma clinched a narrow 2-1 victory courtesy of goals from Prabhjot Singh and Maninder Singh, Head Coach Jeroen Baart emphasized the team's resilience and strategic execution.

"Our players showcased exceptional determination to secure a narrow win against the Tigers last time around. Securing that win was pivotal, but we are aware that the upcoming match presents a new challenge and we are prepared to showcase the same attitude in the match tomorrow," he was quoted in a HIL press release.

Head Coach Baart acknowledged the strengths of the Bengal Tigers, noting, "They are a formidable team with a strong track record this season. We respect their capabilities from penalty corners but remain confident in our preparation and our first rushers who have been exceptional in closing down drag flickers throughout the season so far."

Soorma have been in good form since the beginning of the second Phase and are coming off a 5-3 victory against the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers. Highlighting the team's focus, Baart added, "Our approach centres on disciplined defence and capitalizing on scoring opportunities. Every player understands the stakes, and we are committed to delivering our best performance to secure a spot in the Semi-Final." (ANI)

