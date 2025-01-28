RAW on January 27, 2025, had much of the backstage drama rather than in-ring action. The matches including the Tag team tile took place with champions War Raiders securing a win over the Judgement day Duo while Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won their match against Bianca Belair and Naomi. The matches were held in Atlanta. Check out the WWE Raw match results on January 27. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results Today, January 25: Gunther, Bron Breakker, Rhea Ripley Defend Their Titles; Shawn Michaels Super Kicks Kevin Owens During Royal Rumble 2025 Ladder Match Contract Signing, Results and Highlights of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul to make Appearances

While the ‘new Head of the Table’ Roman Reigns was represented by wise man – Paul Heyman, His participation in the Royal Rumble 2025 was confirmed. On the Raw episode, Roman Reigns was unveiled as the cover of WWE 2K25 with the Bloodline dominating the variants.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes also made an appearance on the WWE Raw after playing in the Saturday Night’s Main Event match. He was rather involved in a match also later in the episode. Logan Paul also addressed the crowd and updated his availability for the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 and went on to claim that he will be the winner in the 30-men Rumble event.

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Defeat Bianca Belair & Naomi

Even after losing the title at the start of the year, the Women’s side of the WWE is still led by Liv Morgan for a long period. She has formed a great partnership with Raquel Rodriguez and Judgement Day and kept herself front in the locker room. The pair was against Bianca Belair and Naomi on January 27 where Bianca’s power out-shadowed the action.

The star had an upper hand until Dominic Mysterio intervened to distract the umpire and later handed Liv Morgan and Raquel a chance to win the match as Rodriguez neutralized Naomi before Morgan pinned her. CM Punk Mocks John Cena, Roman Reigns and Others Declaring Himself Winner Ahead of Royal Rumble 2025 (Watch Video).

Drew McIntyre With Win Over Sami Zayn

The Celtic Warriors – Drew McIntyre remained undefeated against Sami Zayn. With multiple interventions including Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes, the match ended in a big fight. Sami Zayn trying to hit a super-kick on Drew McIntyre, accidently hit Cody Rhodes in the match.

In the closing moments, McIntyre hit a huge superplex and prepared for the claymore. But Zayn sidestepped the claymore and got a nearfall. Zayn sent McIntyre hard into the ring post but McIntyre saw it coming and managed a roll-up schoolboy pin with his feet on the ropes, unseen by the refs.

War Raiders defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh For WWE TagTeam Title

The only title match on the day was be men’s tag team title where champions War Raiders faced JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. Judgment Day came out hot, attacking War Raiders with a double team as soon as the bell rang. Carlito and other Judgement Day members tried to intercept every move from the War Raiders but in the end, Ivar knocked Carlito off the apron almost giving Mysterio the chance for another 619, but no, War Raiders with the war machine for the win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2025 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).