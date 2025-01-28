Punjab will be facing Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League this evening with the side looking to secure a rare win in the competition. The hosts for the contest have lost thrice and drawn two in their last five games and in order to compete against a side in rich vein of form, they need to step it up. Opponents Jamshedpur are fourth and need a win here to stay relevant in the play-offs spot. The loss to Hyderabad in the last match came as a shocker to many and they will look to bury it quickly here. Juan Pedro Benali Aims To Propel NorthEast United FC to New Heights in ISL 2024–25.

Luka Majcen is the talisman for Punjab in the final third and his ability to hold up play will be crucial here. Filip Mrzljak will be the defensive cover in midfield, allowing Asmir Suljic and Muhammad Suhail to venture forward. Suresh Meitei and Ivan Novoselec have the task of providing stability in the backline.

Jamshedpur are without any injury and suspension for the game, and it is a positive. Javi Hernandez is the heartbeat of this team and his ability to dictate the tempo of the contest makes him special. Jordan Murray and Mohammed Sanan will provide the cutting edge in the final third.

When is Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date , Time and Venue

Ninth place Punjab FC will host Jamshedpur in their next encounter in the ISL 2024-25. The Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi, Delhi, India and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 28. Check out the Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC match viewing options below. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live.

Where to Watch Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. It is also likely to be available on other Sports 18 Network channels and Star Sports 3 channels as well. Check Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming online for free. It will be a game of few chances created with the away side claiming a narrow win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2025 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).