Cape Town, Jan 26 (PTI) Led by Ryan Rickelton's explosive knock, MI Cape Town thrilled another packed crowd at Newlands with a bonus point victory over Durban's Super Giants in their SA20 league match here.

Rickelton led a superb run-chase with 63 off 41 balls upfront with opening partner Rassie van der Dussen (24 off 18 balls).

Also Read | India Women vs Bangladesh Women, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs BAN-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

The duo ate a chunk out of the 150-run target with a 75-run first wicket partnership in just 8.1 overs on Saturday night.

This allowed Dewald Brevis (26 not out off 16 balls) and George Linde (29 not out off eight balls) to power MI Cape Town home with 5.1 overs remaining.

Also Read | Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles Final, A Look at Who Dominates This Rivalry.

Linde, in particular, was in a destructive mood by smashing Super Giants' new Australian recruit Marcus Stoinis for four sixes in an over to bring the match to a speedy close.

Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen (66 off 43 balls) and Kane Williamson (56 not out off 44 balls) tried their best to get the Super Giant up to a competitive 149/6 after slumping to 22/4.

It was not enough as Lance Klusener's team are now perilously close to missing out on the playoffs this season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)