India Women U19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women U19 Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast: Defending champions India Women's Under-19 cricket team will go up against Bangladesh Women's Under-19 cricket team in a Super Six match. The Indian side won all three group-stage matches in the competition and topped Group A while the Bangladesh side finished second in Group D with two wins in three matches. For IND-W U19 vs SL-W U-19 live streaming online and live telecast details you can continue reading. India Register Second Consecutive Win in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025; Vaishnavi Sharma, Aayushi Shukla’s Dominant Bowling and Gongadi Trisha’s Explosive Batting Help Side Register 10-Wicket Win Over Malaysia.

After a stunning win in the Asia Cup, the India U19 women's side have been steamrolling their opponents behind their bowling performances. Vaishnavi Sharma and Aayushi Shukla have been the star bowlers in this tournament, while Gongadi Trisha shined with the bat. India started the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 with a win over West Indies Women's Under-19 cricket team by nine wickets and then notched an easy 10-wicket win over hosts Malaysia Under-19 cricket team. Later the side finished off the group stage with a 60-run win over the Sri Lanka U19 side.

As for the Bangladesh side, the Women’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 finalist also fared well in the competition. The side recorded wins against the Nepal and Scotland sides and narrowly lost against the Australian side. Looking for a statement win, the Bangladesh side will look to push for a win against a strong Indian team while the Women in Blue will look to continue its dominance in the competition.

When is IND-W vs BAN-W Super Six Stage Match of U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women's U-19 National Cricket Team will take on Bangladesh Women's U-19 Cricket Team in their Super Six match of the ICC U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025. The India Women vs Bangladesh Women will be played at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, and has a scheduled start time of 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 26. Vaishnavi Sharma Hat-Trick Video: Watch Left-Arm Spinner Take Three Consecutive Wickets in One Over During India vs Malaysia ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs BAN-W Super Six Stage Match of ICC U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025 on TV?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 for India. Sadly, the live telecast of all the group stage and Super Six round matches will not be live telecast in India. As per the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official website, the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live telecast viewing option will be available for the semifinals and the final, with Star Sports 2 set to air both those thrilling matches.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs BAN-W Super Six Stage Match of ICC U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025 on TV?

Disney+ Hotstar is the official OTT platform for Star Network. It will provide ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live streaming for fans in India. Fans can switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and watch live streaming of the India women vs Bangladesh women ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025.

