Jannik Sinner will square off against Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final of the Australian Open 2025. The year's first Grand Slam has produced a lot of thrill, intense action and drama, especially in the men's singles competition and now, it all boils down to these two players who will look to claim the crown and be called champion. Both Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev have had some great matches at the Australian Open 2025 and stand just one win away from glory. In this article, we shall take a look at the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head record and find out which player has had the dominance in this rivalry in the past five matches.

Sinner, the defending champion, has picked up wins over Nicolas Jarry, Tristan Schoolkate, Marcus Giron, Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton en route to the final while Zverev has had victories over Lucas Pouille, Pedro Martinez, Jacob Fearnley, Ugo Humber, Tommy Paul. The German made it to the final after Novak Djokovic retired hurt from their semifinal showdown.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Results of Last Five Encounters

2024: Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev 7-6(9), 5-7, 7-6(4) in Semifinal of Cincinnati Open

2023: Alexander Zverev beats Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in Round of 16 at US Open 2023

2022: Alexander Zverev defeats Jannik Sinner 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(5) in Quarterfinal of ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo

2021: Alexander Zverev registers 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(7) win over Jannik Sinner in round of 16 at US Open 2021

2020: Alexander Zverev defeats Jannik Sinner 7-6(3), 6-3 in Semifinal of Cologne 2

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Head-to-Head Record

The above stats clearly convey the dominance that Alexander Zverev has had over Jannik Sinner in their past five matches. The German expectedly dominates the head-to-head record too. Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev have faced each other for a total of six times and the German has secured victories on four of those occasions. This stat does put Alexander Zverev in a position of advantage in terms of confidence against Jannik Sinner but the contest might not be as one-sided. Jannik Sinner has been in terrific form and the best player on the day will go on to win the Australian Open 2025 men's singles title.

