Abu Dhabi, Oct 25 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bat first in their IPL game against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

MI have made a solitary change from their playing XI against Chennai Super Kings, which they won by 10 wickets with Australian pacer James Pattinson coming in for compatriot Nathan Coulter Nile.

Rajasthan have retained their playing XI from the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who had missed the last game against CSK due to a left leg hamstring, continues to be on the bench.

The teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

Mumbai Indians : Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

