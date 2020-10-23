Vienna [Austria], October 23 (ANI): After a win over Rapid Wien, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is delighted to start the Europa League campaign with a victory.

Arsenal defeated Rapid Wien 2-1 in the match here on Thursday.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Could Feature in the Juventus vs Barcelona, Champions League 2020-21 Tie if He Tests Negative 24 Hours Before the Game.

"We knew it would be a difficult match and we made it a little bit harder with a few of the decisions we made and the goal we conceded, which if anything is my fault because I demand those things," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"But I really liked the reaction, in the second half we understood much better the spaces that we have to attack, we played with more purpose and we generated much more, even though we conceded a late chance with another misunderstanding at the back. But in general I think we scored two good goals, the second one was fantastic and I am delighted to start with a victory," he added.

Also Read | No Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi As CR7 Tests COVID-19 Positive Again, Heartbroken Fans React on Social Media.

Taxiarchis Fountas scored the opening goal of the match in the 51st minute, putting Rapid Wien ahead of Arsenal. David Luiz then scored an equalizer in the 70th minute before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a goal in the 74th minute to seal the win for Arsenal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)