New Delhi, December 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Argentina on winning the World Cup and said the final will be remembered as one of the most thrilling football matches.

PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Argentina's Victory in FIFA World:

This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022

Argentina won the World Cup by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final.

