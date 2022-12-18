Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match. In his tweet, PM Narendra Modi called the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France "one of the most thrilling football matches". "Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!," he added. PM Modi also congratulated France for a "spirited performance". Argentina Win FIFA World Cup 2022, Beat France in Penalty Shootout to Lift the Title.

PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Argentina's Victory in FIFA World Cup 2022 Final:

This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates France for Spirited Performance:

Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022

