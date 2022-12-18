Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they defeat France in penalties in what has been a blockbuster FIFA World Cup final. Argentina started the game strongly as they pressed the France centre backs and midfield and forced them to do mistakes. Specially the addition of Angel Di Maria on the left wing proved to be crucial as he pinned back Jules Kounde and frequently beat him in duels. One of such moves made France concede the penalty as Ousmane Dembele tackled Angel Di Maria from behind. Lionel Messi converted from the spot giving Argentina the lead. Angel Di Maria continued his form and doubled up Argentina's lead. France couldn't get a grip on the game till the 80th minute when Nicolas Otamendi tackled Kolo-Muani in the box and Kylian Mbappe converted from the pot. Within 97 seconds, Mbappe scored the second goal from a volley, equalizing things. As it looked Argentina has the game in hand this time, France agains crawled back in the game as Mbappe converted another penalty. The game went to penalty shootout where finally Argentina sealed the deal, lifting the World Cup trophy for the third time thanks to the trusted hands of Emiliano Martinez.

Argentina Wins FIFA World Cup 2022 Beating France in the Final

