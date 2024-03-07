Sanya (China), Mar 7 (AP) Minjee Lee shot a 7-under 65 for a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Blue Bay LPGA on China's southern island of Hainan on Thursday.

Sarah Schmelzel, Miranda Wang, and Ruixin Liu were tied for second after 66s on the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course.

Lee picked up seven birdies without dropping a shot on a course the Australian knows well.

Lee, No. 5 in the LPGA rankings, won on this layout in 2016 and was looking for her 11th victory on the tour. She said she recalled that victory well.

"A few of the holes were different," she said.

"I just remember it was my second year out and I didn't know anything. It was a new event and I came here with no expectations and I had a lot of fun that week." AP

