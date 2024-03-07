Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians are all set to take on UP Warriorz in their next fixture of Women's Premier League 2024. MI lost their previous game against Delhi Capitals and are currently placed in the third spot on the points table. Warriorz are also coming off a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous WPL 2024 encounter. WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Both teams would be hoping to get back to winning ways in their upcoming WPL 2024 clash. UP Warriorz defeated Mumbai Indians when both teams took on each other earlier this season. Kiran Navgire starred for UP and handed over her team a seven-wicket win, which was only their second in the ongoing WPL edition.

When Is UPW-W vs MI-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The MI-W vs UPW-W Match 14 of TATA WPL 2024 will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on March 07 (Thursday). The MI-W vs UPW-W clash has a starting time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST. Ellyse Perry Breaks Window Glass of Display Car With a Six During UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of UPW-W vs MI-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD and Sports 18 Khel TV channels to catch the live action of the UPW-W vs MI-W match 14 of WPL 2024 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of UPW-W vs MI-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the UPW-W vs MI-W Match 14 TATA WPL 2024 in India.

