Genoa (Italy), Mar 15 (AP) A first-half double from Fabio Miretti, his first brace as a professional, gave Genoa a 2-1 win over Lecce in Serie A on Friday.

The midfielder scored two exceptional goals to lift 12th-placed Genoa to equal on points with Torino, which has a game in hand.

The first was a volley taken over his shoulder and from a tight angle after 16 minutes. The second, in first half stoppage time, came when he took an excellent pass from Rusian Malinovskyi and spun inside the box before firing home.

Nikola Krstovic pulled a goal back from the spot for Lecce midway through the second half but Lecce remained 16th, just two points ahead of the relegation zone.

The southern club is winless since the last day of January, a run dating back six games. (AP)

