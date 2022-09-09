New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the Modi government was working on a mission to make the country much more stronger by the time the hundredth year of independence is celebrated.

Shah said this at an event where he flagged off the 'The Freedom Rider Biker Rallies' in partnership with Fit India at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in the national capital on Friday morning.

"The celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav have reached every nook and corner of India and this bike rally will further help to spread the message of Unity in Diversity of this great country and motivate many a youth to join this endeavour at every city they visit," Shah said at the event.

"I am happy to know that The Freedom Moto ride Bike Rallies will further spread the clarion call of Fit India, the movement that was started by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. We are taking this vision forward through the Amrit Kaal and we are determined to make India stronger in the coming years, from now until the 100th year of Independence of our country," said the minister.

Shah also wished all the best to the bike riders who embarked on the 75-day journey across India. "The Bike rally is a symbol of Unity in Diversity of the country," he said.

A total of 120 passionate and certified bikers across the country, including 10 women, embark on this journey of an amazing 18000 plus kms across India. They will reach more than 150 villages in the country and pass through six international borders.

"It is going to tie the entire nation as one. There is no doubt about the lessons you will gather from these days of travelling and once you return, you will inspire the younger generation with your learning," Shah added.

The Freedom rider rallies will explore 75 iconic places in India across the 34 States and Union Territories, for 75 days. This is in commemoration of the theme of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrating 75 years of India's independence. To take place until 24th November, the Fit India Freedom Moto Ride will also reach 75 iconic places in India.

Commenting on how the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has brought India together, Shri Nisith Pramanik added, "Be it the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which was celebrated during the Independence Day this year or the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav events taking place throughout the year, all Indians have united like never before.

"This could never have been possible with the roadmap given by Modi. The Bike Rallies will also see so many riders from across India come together to make a new record. This is another testament to our country's Unity in Diversity," the minister added

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, former Union Minister for Health and Welfare Harshvardhan Goel, Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Secretary Sports Smt Sujata Chaturvedi, Director-General, SAI, Sandip Pradhan and others were also present at the inauguration and the flag-off event. (ANI)

