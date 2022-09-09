New Delhi, Sep 9: Saba Karim, the former India wicketkeeper-batter and ex-member of the senior men's selection committee, feels that the side was unable to cover up with the injury blows to pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel and left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Before departing for Asia Cup in the UAE, Bumrah and Harshal were unavailable for selection due to back and rib injuries. Before the start of Super Four stage, Jadeja was ruled out due to right knee injury and has undergone surgery for the same, ruling him out of selection for the T20 World Cup in October-November.Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli’s Contributions Have Been Phenomenal Even When He Was in Lean Patch of Form, Says KL Rahul | LatestLY

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2022 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).