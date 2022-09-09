"Yes, even I was quite perplexed because I thought before heading into the Asia Cup, India have sorted their combination. But I can understand that they were hard done by the injuries to Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel and then as recent as injury to Ravindra Jadeja. "But having said that, once you get the combination right you can always replace that with the resources you have in hand," said Karim on 'Sports Over The Top' show on Sports18.

Further explaining the last line he spoke, Karim remarked India put way too much pressure on Hardik Pandya's bowling skills, in the absence of Jadeja, in the playing eleven, during the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup. "For instance, India has had a very successful T20 campaign starting from the home series against South Africa by sticking to five bowlers plus a sixth bowling option in Hardik Pandya, that's the kind of combination India has gone ahead with, and India has won quite well at home against South Africa, in England even West Indies.

"And I don't know for what reason India strayed from that path in the game after the first win against Pakistan. India strayed from that path and played with five bowlers including Hardik Pandya as a fifth bowling option and I think that he put too much of undue pressure on the rest of the bowling unit."