New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has praised the Indian Armed Forces for their swift and courageous response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, praising the success of Operation Sindoor in a heartfelt message on social media.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Shami wrote, "The Indian Armed Forces turned adversity into a powerful Fateh moment. Their courage and valour in the face of danger have made us all proud. #operationsindoor."

Shami's message came in the aftermath of the security forces' successful execution of Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror mission launched in response to the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region.

The veteran pacer's words reflect the widespread sentiment across the nation, as tributes poured in for the armed forces' bravery and precise action that helped neutralise the threat.

Coming to 'Operation Sindoor', on Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

