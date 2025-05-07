After two consecutive wins, Punjab Kings are gearing up to host Delhi Capitals, in what is scheduled to be the 58th Indian Premier League 2025 match. The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match will be played on May 8, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Prior to the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match, the hosts are standing tall in third place, with 15 points from 11 games. Delhi Capitals are not far behind, having 13 points from their 11 matches. PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 58.

Both sides are the hot contenders for the IPL 2025 playoff slots, and the winner of this match will be playing with a simpler equation in the rest of the league phase, especially PBKS. They have lost a total of four matches in IPL 2025, out of which three came in the last five. In the last five, Delhi Capitals have managed only three points, from a single win, and a match ending in no result, after being washed out by rain. The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match is an opportunity for the Capitals to find back winning ways, having seen none in the last three.

Dharamshala Weather Live

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will be hosted at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, May 8. The weather in Dharamshala is expected to be pleasant for the game, really cool after after hours of rain in the forecast just before match-time. There is no rain predicted during the game. The temperature is expected to remain 17 degrees Celsius during the entire match time. IPL 2025: Robin Uthappa Hails Delhi Capitals Batter Karun Nair’s 89 on Indian Premier League Comeback, Says ‘Incredible Story of Resilience and Belief’.

HPCA Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala is expected to be aiding the fast bowlers during the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match, just like in the last fixture at the venue. Batters might find it a bit difficult to bat in the powerplay. Dew is not expected to play a factor in this match.

