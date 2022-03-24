Kolkata, Mar 24 (PTI) Leaders Mohammedan Sporting and second-placed Gokulam Kerala FC will battle it out for supremacy in an I-League match at the Naihati Stadium near here on Friday.

Mohammedan are leading the standings with 15 points from six matches, while defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC are only two points behind with a game in hand.

The black and white brigade got back to winning ways by scrapping past bottom-placed side Kenkre FC 1-0.

But coach Andrey Chernyshov denied any concerns over his team's drop in form.

"You can't win every game by a huge margin. Every team brings their best against us. You can't play at the same level all the time. Having points on the board is the most important thing. Now, we look forward to the next game," Chernyshov said.

"Gokulam are one of the best teams in the Hero I-League, the defending champions. We can expect good football from both sides," the Russian added.

Gokulam, on the other hand, edged out TRAU 3-2 on Monday riding Luka Majcen's brace.

The Malabarians have scored 14 goals in just their last three games, making them the league's highest scorers.

In other matches on Friday, RoundGlass Punjab FC will take on Real Kashmir FC at the Kalyani Stadium, while Rajasthan United Football Club will play Kenkre FC at Naihati Stadium.

Real Kashmir FC are coming into the match after settling for two back-to-back draws and head coach David Robertson wants to keep collecting a few more points.

"We are very happy after the late comeback against NEROCA FC. In the match against Sreenidi, we led but were pegged back. It's the nature of the league. We played two games less so we need to collect a few more points to reach where we want to be," he said.

Rajasthan United FC are aiming to make it five clean sheets in a row and will be high on confidence ahead of Monday's game on the back of a comfortable 2-0 victory against Churchill Brothers in their previous game.

Rajasthan United FC are yet to concede a goal since the restart of I-League 2021-22, having earned one victory and two draws.

On the other hand, Kenkre suffered their fourth defeat of the season on Monday, losing 0-1 against Mohammedan.

