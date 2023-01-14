Kolkata, Jan 14: Mumbai City FC became the first team to confirm a play-off berth after claiming a hard-fought 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League here on Saturday. Lallianzuala Chhangte was through on goal twice after shaky defending from ATK Mohun Bagan, and in almost both cases goalkeeper Vishal Kaith came out on top. The home side, even though they matched Mumbai City FC for possession and got nearly ten shots away in the first half, didn't manage to test Phurba Lachenpa in the league leaders' goal. Mumbai City FC's relentless attack was bound to cost ATKMB, and ultimately it was an error by Kaith that led to the goal. Kaith had Chhangte's long-range shot from a central area covered, but couldn't muster enough strength with his left arm to tip the ball wide as the visitors went 1-0 up at half-time. The home team had an opportunity in the 58th minute when Ashish Rai cut one across the box but Hugo Boumous's shot was brilliantly tipped over by goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa. Indian Football Schedule in 2023: List of International and Domestic Tournaments, Friendlies and Other Match Fixtures in the New Year.

Between the 64th and 68th minute, particularly, the hosts shored up their fans as they took four corners, and forced three close-range saves in a short span.

Boumous was at the centre of most of these plays, without managing to find the net. By the time he fluffed a shot over the goal in the 78th minute, ATKMB had taken 26 shots without success. Mumbai City FC held their nerve to ultimately take control and see off the game.

The win keeps Mumbai City FC in first place, and with Hyderabad FC dropping two points earlier in the week, stretches their lead to four points. They face NorthEast United FC at home on Thursday, while ATK Mohun Bagan stay in 4th place, only a point ahead of Odisha FC in fifth. They travel to play Chennaiyin FC on Saturday.