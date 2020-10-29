Dubai, Oct 29 (PTI) Mumbai Indians on Thursday became the first team to qualify for the play-offs after Chennai Super Kings pulled off a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders here.

While CSK were already out of the tournament, the loss made KKR's task a lot tougher. KKR are on 12 points and can get to only 14 if they win their final league game.

Also Read | Sir Jadeja Funny Memes and Jokes Flood Twitter After Ravindra Jadeja Shines in Last-Ball Thriller for CSK Against KKR in IPL 2020.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who are on 16 points, are also on course to securing a top-two finish, which will give them two shots at reaching the final.

KKR's loss could also make the qualifying task easier for RCB and Delhi Capitals, who are on 14 points with two games to play. PTI

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov to Make a Comeback? Trainer Javier Mendez Reveals Fighter's Late Father's Dream.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)