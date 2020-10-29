Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) IPL 2020 playoffs dream may have expired, but the former champions are making a statement out there and now registered second consecutive win. All thanks to Ravindra Jadeja’s pyrotechnics towards the end. With seven needed off last two balls, Jadeja smashed Kamlesh Nagarkoti for back to back sixes to hand CSK a consolation win. The left-handed batsman scored unbeaten 31 off just 11 to guide Chennai home. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated: CSK’s Win Over KKR Helps Mumbai Indians Qualify for Playoffs.

Jadeja’s knock was laced with two fours and three sixes as he hammered Nagarkoti and Lockie Ferguson in the penultimate over. Set 173 runs to win, CSK reached the target on last ball with six wickets to spare. Following Jadeja’s match-winning cameo, Sir Jadeja funny memes and jokes flooded Twitter. Here are some of the funniest reactions.

Apart from Jadeja’s lat show, young opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad scored well composed 72 off 53 balls. The youngster slammed six fours and two sixes during his knock. Following CSK’s win, Mumbai Indians, with 16 points have qualified for the IPL 2020 playoffs. KKR are still in race for a spot but it has got tough for them now.

