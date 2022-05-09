Navi Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

MI made one change with Ramandeep Singh coming in for injured Suryakumar Yadav, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL owing to a left-forearm muscle injury.

KKR made as many as five changes to their playing XI, bringing in Ajinkya Rahane, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sheldon Jackson.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Tim Southee, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakaravarthy.

