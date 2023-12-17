Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Mumbai Khiladis on Sunday announced Aniket Pote as their captain for second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho scheduled to be held in Cuttack from December 24 to January 14.

The 26-year-old all-rounder is one of the most decorated players in Kho Kho circuit having produced a stellar performance at the Asian Championship earlier this year. His performance in Season 1 also ensured him a place in the Ultimate Kho Kho Dream Team.

Pote has eight gold and five silver medals to his name at the senior nationals.

"It was an unexpected decision for me, but I am really grateful for getting this opportunity. I will give my best to repay the management's faith and take Mumbai Khiladis to greater heights," he said in a release.

Mumbai Khiladis have also appointed 27-year-old defender Mahesh Shinde as the vice-captain of the team. Mahesh was one of the best defenders from last season with a defending time of 15:33 minutes to his name.

Mumbai Khiladis will have 13 all-rounders in Season 2. The squad looks formidable with the addition of Sreejesh S, who was among the top five defenders from Season 1. They have also added Subhasis Santra to their ranks, along with 16-year-old Sunil Patra.

