Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Mumbai's 13-year-old Rhythm Mamania has won the gold medal in solo free dance event at the Asian Roller Skating Championship in South Korea.

The 20th edition of the competition is being held at the Jecheon City in South Korea in which the six-time national winner brought laurels, a release said.

Rhythm had won an international gold medal at the Taiwan Artistic Rollerskating Open competition earlier this year.

She has been skating since the age of four and at the age of seven, Rhythm now aims to participate in the Pacific Cup in Brisbane.

