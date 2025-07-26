Mumbai, July 26: Former India batter Mohammad Kaif made a shocking revelation that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah might retire from red-ball cricket after failing to give his 100 per cent on the field in the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. Bumrah has so far bowled 28 overs in England's first innings and returned with the figures of 1-95. His only dismissal was Jamie Smith in the final session of play on Friday. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Offers Fitness Updates on Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj After Tough Third Day at Manchester.

It was not about getting wickets but his pace has noticeably dipped in the ongoing fourth Test, where he’s mostly operating in the 130-135 kmph range - a marked drop from the speeds he clocked during the series opener in Headingley. In both the Leeds and Lord’s Tests, the 31-year-old consistently touched 140 kmph.

Mohammad Kaif's Tweet

Bumrah to retire from tests? pic.twitter.com/PnMR2y6oEi — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 26, 2025

Concerns deepened when Bumrah was seen clutching his ankle during the second session, though he did return to bowl later in the day. Even the commentators noted that he appeared to be holding back, bowling within himself and approaching the crease cautiously.

With Bumrah already scheduled to feature in only three of the five Tests due to workload management, Kaif suggested that fans may need to start adjusting to the prospect of seeing less of him in the longest format moving forward. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: Jonathan Trott Says Jasprit Bumrah Thrives With Bowling Support From Other End, Match Slightly Beyond India.

"There is no doubt about his passion and commitment, but he is losing out on his body. His non-performance in this Test, clearly speaks that he will have problems in playing Test matches ahead and might not even play in Tests. After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ashwin, the Indian fans have to prepare themselves for playing without Bumrah. I hope my prediction comes out wrong, but what I saw is what I'm speaking of," the former batter added.

