WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: The India Champions will be looking to register their first victory when they take on the Australia Champions in WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends). The Yuvraj Singh-led team, who are also the defending champions, have played just one match, against South Africa Champions, which ended in a heavy defeat. Chasing 207 against South Africa Champions, India Champions stumbled big time with the bat in hand and were restricted to just 111/9. Yuvraj Singh and his men will be determined to learn from their mistake and make an impact as they take on an in-form Australia Champions outfit. WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: South Africa Champions Remain on Top Despite Loss to Pakistan Champions.

Brett Lee and his men enter this contest on the back of a victory over the West Indies Champions. In stark contrast to India Champions' batting in their only match so far, the Australia Champions dished out an emphatic performance with the willow as they chased down a 143-run target in just 9.3 overs. The protagonist of that run-chase was Chris Lynn, who smashed his way to 81 runs off just 27 deliveries while Ben Dunk contributed with a quickfire 30 off nine. With the ball, it was Peter Siddle who scalped three wickets and Brett Lee would feel pretty confident of his team's chances come Saturday against the India Champions. Fact Check: Has Chris Gayle Scored 200 Runs in 90 Balls During WCL 2025? Here's the Truth As Videos With Misleading Scorecard Go Viral.

India Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 Match Details

Match India Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 Match Date Saturday, July 26 Time 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Headingley, Leeds Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 match will be played at Headingley, Leeds, on Saturday, July 26. The IND vs AUS match will start at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WCL 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the India Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For WCL 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match?

FanCode is the official digital streaming partner of WCL 2025 in India. Fans in India, hence, can watch the India Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 29 or a tour pass (for watching WCL 2025 live streaming of all matches) worth Rs 99.

