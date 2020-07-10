New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Mohd Mushtaque Ahmed has resigned as Hockey India president due to personal commitments, the national federation announced on Friday.

HI Executive Board named Manipur's Gyanendro Nigombam as the officiating president in Ahmed's place.

"Hockey India Executive Board held an emergent meeting today and named Manipur's Gyannendro Nigombam as the Officiating President of Hockey India," the national body said.

"This was following the resignation letter of Mod Mushtaque Ahmed received by Hockey India on July 7 which cited personal and family commitments as the reasons."

