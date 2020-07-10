Real Madrid will aim to tighten their grip at the pinnacle of the La Liga 2019-20 points table when they’ll host Alaves in their upcoming encounter. The match will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid on July 11 (Saturday). With 77 points, The Los Blancos are at the top of the team standings with Barcelona (76) being just one point behind them. However, they are firm favourites to clinch the forthcoming game as they are against the 17th places Alaves. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose midfielders, goal-keeper, defenders and strikers for RM vs ALA match. Karim Benzema Completes 11 Years at Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's men have been at the top of their game since the restart of the season, winning seven games on the trot. On the other hand, Alaves have lost five of their last six encounters but will play for pride in their upcoming fixture. Real Madrid have always enjoyed facing the Alaves and they have won seven out the eight matches played against them. Meanwhile, let’s look at the ideal DreamXI team for the forthcoming match. Luis Suarez’s Goal Keeps Barcelona's Title Hopes Alive.

Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) should be your goalkeeper for this clash.

Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ferland Mendy (RM), Raphael Varane (RM), Lisandro Magallan (ALA), Adrian Marin (ALA) and Victor Laguardia (ALA) should be the players in your defence.

Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Luka Modric (RM), Toni Kroos (RM) and Ljubomir Fejsa (ALA) can be picked as your midfielders.

Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining two slots in your team must be filled by Karim Benzema (RM) and Lucas Perez (ALA).

Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Ferland Mendy (RM), Raphael Varane (RM), Lisandro Magallan (ALA), Adrian Marin (ALA), Victor Laguardia (ALA), Luka Modric (RM), Toni Kroos (RM), Ljubomir Fejsa (ALA), Karim Benzema (RM), Lucas Perez (ALA).

Karim Benzema (RM) has shown some fine form in the tournament and should be selected as your captain while his teammate Toni Kroos (RM) can be picked as vice-captain.

