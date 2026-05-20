Sports News | MYAS Joint Secretary Vineel Krishna Visits Ahmedabad's Vijayi Bharat Foundation

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], May 20 (ANI): Vineel Krishna, Joint Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), visited Ahmedabad's Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF) and held a meaningful discussion with VBF directors and senior staff members on the future of sports development in India.

Vineel Krishna, who had earlier served as Principal Secretary of the Sports and Youth Services Department (DSYS) in Odisha, had played a significant role in establishing Odisha as a prominent sports hub in India. He was instrumental in Odisha successfully hosting the FIH Men's Hockey World Cups in 2018 and 2023, making it the first state in the country to host consecutive Hockey World Cups.

Also Read | Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Santos vs San Lorenzo CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026 Match?.

During his visit, he had a detailed conversation with VBF members on strengthening athlete pathways, building structured development systems, and creating a unified vision for Indian sport from grassroots to elite performance, said a release.

VBF also had a conversation regarding the broader role of SAI, the current sporting ecosystem, and the collaborative efforts required to strengthen India's international sporting performance, with particular focus being placed on the development of athlete pathways and support required for peak performance at the international level.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Ontario Extends Bar Timings, To Serve Alcohol Till 4 AM.

During his visit, Krishna also observed a live fencing practice session and engaged in discussions regarding pathways to further strengthen and grow sport development initiatives and toured the High-Performance Centre (HPC), including VBF's hydrotherapy facilities, which he deeply appreciated and encouraged VBF to continue its ongoing efforts.

VBF also shared its long-term vision for collaborative support systems that can help athletes thrive at every stage of their journey and expressed gratitude for the insights and encouragement that were provided by the Joint Secretary. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)