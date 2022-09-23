Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Matthew Wade's unbeaten 43 off 20 balls with four boundaries and two sixes to his name guide Australia to 90/5 in 8 overs against India here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur.

Put into bat Australia in an eight overs per side match visitors got off to a decent start scoring 10 runs off the first over. Axar Patel was introduced into the attack in the second over of the match and in his over India got the breakthrough as Virat Kohli ran out opener Cameron Green. Just two balls later left arm spinner got the prized scalp of dangerous Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck.

Yuzvendra Chahal was introduced in the third over but he went for 13 runs. Axar struck for the second time in the fourth over as he dismissed Tim David for 2 as he cleaned him up.

In the next over comeback bowler Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Australian captain Aaron Finch for 31 off just 15 balls. Matthew Wade and Steve Smith then got a partnership and took Australian team's total beyond 50-run mark in sixth over.

The Wade-Smith duo batted brilliantly and scored 19 runs in the eighth over as Australia piled up a mammoth 90/5 in 8 overs setting hosts a gigantic 91-run target to stay alive in the three-match series.

Brief scores: Australia 90/5 in 8 overs (Matthew Wade 43*, Aaron Finch 31; Axar Patel 2/13) vs India. (ANI)

