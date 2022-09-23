Italy takes on England in the UEFA Nations League with the latter experiencing some much-needed top-tier football ahead of the fast-approaching World Cup in Qatar. Italy, the European champions, failed to qualify for the main event after losing to North Macedonia in the World Cup. The result came as a shocker for the Azzurri fans considering they were at their peak in 2021 but it all came crashing too soon. They can still lift the supporters' spirits, though, as qualification for the Nations League is within reach. England has been poor in this season of the Nations League and Gareth Southgate needs to reverse the trend quickly. Their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Hungary was one of the low points of English football in recent memory. Italy versus England will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. France 2-0 Austria, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Kylian Mbappe Scores in Les Blues' First Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Lorenzo Pellegrini, Marco Verratti, and Matteo Politano have been ruled out for Italy due to injuries. Wilfried Gnonto and Gianluca Scamacca have made it to the squad and will be eager to get some game time. Ciro Immobile will lead the attack with Jorginho in the middle shielding the defence. Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Barella, the star midfielder from the leading Milan clubs, will add attacking strength to the midfield.

Harry Kane is set to lead the attack for England as he nears an England record for 53 international goals currently held by Wayne Rooney. Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling will man the flanks while Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham make up for the two-man midfield. Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier should start as the attacking wingbacks.

When is Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will be played at San Siro in Milan. The game will be held on September 24, 2022 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the football tournament in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Nations League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Italy vs England match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps. It is a tough match for both these nations and the game is likely going to end in a scored draw.

