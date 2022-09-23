Germany will be looking to go top of the Group A3 of the UEFA Nations League when they host Hungary this evening. Die Mannschaft decimated Italy 5-2 in their last match in June and there is a new look about this team led ably by Hansi Flick. The former Bayern Munich manager is unbeaten in his 13 games in charge of the German national team so far which goes to the improvement the side has undergone. Hungary is one of the most improved sides in international football off late and their 4-0 demolition of England made the world take notice of them. They will be confident of causing a massive upset again when they meet the Die Mannschaft. Germany versus Hungary will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. Belgium 2-1 Wales, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Kevin de Bruyne Shines in Crucial Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Armel Bella-Kotchap has been inducted into the German national team by Hansi Flick but the Southampton defender may have to wait for his debut. Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller along with Timo Werner make up the attacking three for the hosts. Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich are the trusted midfielders of Flick and a lot will ride on this duo in terms of moving the ball forward quickly.

The absence of Roland Sallai is a major problem for Hungary with the visitors depending on him for the goals. Peter Gulasci in the goal should expect a busy day at work with Germany set to test him. Dominick Szoboszlai is the chief creator in this task but it will not be easy for him considering Hungary may not have much possession for large parts of the contest.

When is Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will be played at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. The game will be held on September 24, 2022 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the football tournament in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Nations League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Germany vs Hungary match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps. Germany at home is a side brimming with confidence and should claim an easy win over Hungary.

