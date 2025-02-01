Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin won the BCCI Special Award whereas right-hand batter Sarfaraz Khan received the Best International Debut award at the Naman Awards 2025 on Saturday in Mumbai.

Started in 2006-07, the BCCI Awards is an annual felicitation ceremony, where the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the country's governing body for the sport, honours standout performers from the preceding years.

Ashwin received the BCCI Special Award as his career in international cricket was decorated with class, consistency and commitment.

Ashwin has been one of the illustrious spinners in the world of cricket. He announced his retirement after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

In 106 Tests for India, the legendary all-rounder took 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, with best figures of 7/59. He claimed 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket match hauls in his Test career. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests overall and the second-highest for India, behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). Ashwin also holds the record for the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests, trailing only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (67).

With the bat, Ashwin scored 3,503 runs at an average of 25.75, including six centuries and 14 fifties in 151 innings, with a highest score of 124. In 116 ODIs, Ashwin took 156 wickets at an average of 33.20, with best figures of 4/25. He also scored 707 runs at an average of 16.44, including one fifty, a knock of 65 in 63 innings.

He is the 13th-highest wicket-taker for India in the format. Across all formats, Ashwin took 765 wickets in 287 matches, making him India's second-highest wicket-taker after Anil Kumble (953 wickets). Ashwin was also a key member of the Indian teams that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

On the other hand, Sarfaraz got the award for Best International Debut as his first appearance with India made a lasting impression.

After his exploits in first-class cricket, Sarfaraz made his international debut against England in a five-match home series, starting off his journey with back-to-back half-centuries. However, since then, he has been inconsistent, managing a 150 against New Zealand at Bengaluru and just a fifty in his other seven innings.

In six Tests, Sarfaraz has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10, with a century and three fifties in 11 innings and best score of 150.

The young batter is yet to play in Tests outside India and would be tested on fast, bouncy surfaces in Australia.

Here's a list of all winners at the BCCI Awards 2025:

Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award - Men: Sachin Tendulkar

Polly Umrigar Award - Best International Cricketer - Men: Jasprit Bumrah

Best International Cricketer - Women: Smriti Mandhana

Best International Debut - Men: Sarfaraz Khan

Best International Debut - Women: Asha Sobhana

BCCI Special Award: Ravichandran Ashwin

Highest Run-Getter in ODIs - Women: Smriti Mandhana

Highest Wicket-Taker in ODIs - Women: Deepti Sharma

Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket: Akshay Totre

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run-Getter in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Kavya Teotia

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Vishnu Bhardwaj

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Woman Cricketer Senior Domestic: Priya Mishra

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Woman Cricketer Junior Domestic: Ishwari Awasare

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Hemchudeshan Jeganathan

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Lakshya Raichandani

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Plate Group): Neizekho Rupreo

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Plate Group): Hem Chetri

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Elite Group): P Vidyuth

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Elite Group): Aneesh KV

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy (Plate Group): Tanay Thyagarajan

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy (Elite Group): R. Sai Kishore

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy (Plate Group): Agni Chopra

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy (Elite Group): Ricky Bhui

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions: Shashank Singh

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments: Mumbai. (ANI)

