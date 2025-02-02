Mahilpur (Punjab), Feb 2 (PTI) Namdhari FC returned to the top of the I-League standings with a clinical 2-0 victory over Delhi FC at the Mahilpur Football Stadium here on Sunday.

Despite a shaky start, Namdhari took the lead in the 30th minute when Bhupinder Singh finished off a low cross from Jaskaranpreet Singh.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The goal shifted the momentum, and Namdhari tightened their grip on the match.

A calm and composed Cledson Carvalho Dasilva then sealed the win in the 52nd minute with Bhupinder assisting with a cross.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: England Youngster Ayden Heaven Signs With Red Devils Until 2029.

This was the Brazilian forward's eighth goal of the season.

With 24 points from 12 matches, Namdhari lead the table, though Churchill Brothers have a chance to overtake them in their upcoming fixture.

Meanwhile, Delhi FC remain in deep trouble, languishing at 11th place with just nine points.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)