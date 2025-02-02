Manchester United have endured a torrid time in the English Premier League with a poor run that has seen them 12th in the league. The Red Devils have managed 29 points from 23 games and head into their home tie with Crystal Palace on the back of a much-needed win over Fulham. The team had done well in the Europa League and Ruben Amorim knows there is still a lot to fight for in the season. Opponents Crystal Palace are just below them in the standings but with three wins in their last five, they have momentum with them. Manchester United versus Crystal Palace will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST. Manchester United Transfer News: England Youngster Ayden Heaven Signs With Red Devils Until 2029.

Manchester United will opt for Rasmus Hojlund in attack with Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo as the two attacking midfielders. Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo have established themselves as the midfield pairing and a lot will ride on their shoulders as United go about their business. Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Matthijs de Ligt will be forming the back three for the home side.

Eberechi Eze, Chadi Riad, Joel Ward, and Cheick Doucoure are the players missing out for Crystal Palace. Jean-Phillipe Mateta will lead the attack with Romain Esse and Ismail Sarr as the two playmakers. Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes could sit deep and shield the backline for the visitors. FCSB 0-2 Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Ruben Amorim's Side Remains Unbeaten in League Phase, Qualifies Straight Into Round of 16.

When is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United are set to lock horns against Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, February 2. The Old Trafford will host the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Manchester United vs Crystal Palace online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United will be challenged in this game but the hosts should find a way to win here.

