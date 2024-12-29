Melbourne [Australia], December 29 (ANI): The Australian bowlers Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland achieved a historic record of surviving 50 balls across both innings during the fourth Test against India at Melbourne, being the second 10th wicket partnership pair to do so.

The Australian lower-order continued to frustrate the Indian bowling as the latter aimed for a massive victory to take an upper hand in the series at Melbourne during the final day of the Test. Once reduced to 91/6, the Aussie lower order made a huge comeback into the match, ending day four on 228/9, leading by 333 runs.

During the first innings of the Test match, Boland and Lyon stitched a partnership of 19 runs, taking Australia to 474 runs from 455 runs. They survived a total of 51 balls before Lyon was trapped leg-before-wicket by Bumrah.

During the second innings, they did even better, frustrating the Indian bowlers who looked on track to help India get a massive win by sinking Australia to 91/6 and then 173/9. They put on 55 runs in 110 balls, with Boland impressive with his solid defence, making 10* in 65 balls, with a four. Lyon was the aggressor, scoring 41* in 54 balls, with five fours.

Pakistan's Afaq Hussain and Haseeb Ahsan were the first tenth-wicket pair to do so, surviving 56 balls and 109 balls in the Lahore Test in 1961.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries from Konstas (60 in 65 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Usman Khawaja (57 in 121 balls, with six fours), Marnus Labuschagne (72 in 145 balls, with seven fours) and 34th Test ton from Steve Smith (140 in 197 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes) took Australia to 474/10 in their first innings.

Bumrah (4/99) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/78) were the lead pacer and spinner for the team, while Akash Deep got two wickets and Washington Sundar got one scalp.

India lost two quick wickets and was reduced to 51/2, but a century stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (82 in 118 balls, with 11 fours and a six) and Virat Kohli (36 in 86 balls, with four boundaries) stabilised the innings. However, Jaiswal's run-out and Virat's outside off-stump woes made India end day two on 164/5.

Then it was a 127-run stand between Washington Sundar (50 in 162 balls, with one four) and Nitish (114 in 189 balls, with 11 fours and a six) helped India reach 369. Scott Boland (3/57), skipper Pat Cummins (3/89) and Nathan Lyon (3/96) were the top bowlers for Aussies.

In their second innings, Australia was reduced to 91/6, but Labuschagne (70 in 139 balls, with three fours) and skipper Pat Cummins (41 in 90 balls, with four boundaries) took Australia to 228/9. (ANI)

