The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction was successfully held on December 15 in Bengaluru. This year, the WPL 2025 auction saw intense bidding wars and strategic signings by all five franchises. A total of 120 players went under the hammer. Out of these, 91 were Indians while 29 were overseas, including three who were from associate nations. For the WPL 2025 auction, 19 slots were available to fill the remaining squad of all five WPL franchises. In the WPL 2025 auction, five franchises made bids for many uncapped Indian players, which indicated that their strategy is for long-term investments for further WPL seasons. A total of INR 9.05 crore was spent during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction. Year Ender 2024: Rishabh Pant's Selling Price, Shreyas Iyer's Franchise Switch and Other Top Moments From IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

All five teams had a good run at the Women's Premier League 2025 auction. Franchise acquire services are good for the upcoming edition. While many cricketers went unsold, some went for big bucks, which gained attention from the cricket fraternity. On that note, let's take a look at the top three highest purchases by five franchises during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction in Bengaluru.

3. G Kamalini: One-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) roped in an uncapped Indian talent, G Kamalini, for a whopping price of INR 1.6 crore at the Women's Premier League 2025 auction. When Kamalini's name came under the hammer, Mumbai straight away raised the paddle at INR 10 lakh. Delhi Capitals (DC) joined the fray, and the bidding war began. The youngster's price was raised to INR 1.6 crore, and the Mumbai-based franchise acquired the service of G Kamalini. She also became the third-highest buy during the WPL 2025 auction.

2. Deandra Dottin: Legendary all-rounder Deandra Dottin was the first one out of the bag at the WPL 2025 auction. The West Indies women's cricket team veteran cricketer had a base price of INR 50 lakh. UP Warriorz raised the paddle first, and Gujarat Giants joined the bidding war for Deandra. Both franchises raised the paddle one by one, and the price rose to 1.70 crore with Gujarat Giants. UP Warriorz backed out, and Gujarat won the bidding war and acquired the services of Deandra Dottin for INR 1.70 crore. The great all-rounder became the second-costliest pick during the WPL 2025 auction. WPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Franchises After Mini Auction.

1. Simran Shaikh: Uncapped India batter Simran Shaikh emerged as the costliest buy in the Women's Premier League 2025 auction. The rising star cricketer was signed up by Gujarat Giants for a staggering INR 1.90 crore. Simran Shaikh has previously played for the UP Warriorz but had a poor run with the franchise during the WPL 2023 edition. In nine outings she managed to score 29 runs. She went unsold in the 2024 auction. During the WPL 2025 auction, Simran Shaikh attracted Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals. In the end, the Giants won the bidding battle and added an explosive batter to their mix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2024 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).