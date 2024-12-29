After another season exciting Kabaddi action and 136 matches of enthralling and exciting experience of sports, Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates are all set to clash in the final of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25. Haryana Steelers head into this encounter having won against UP Yoddhas on December 27 in the semifinal. They won the match 28-25. The Haryana Steelers have had pretty much a perfect season after their opening defeat to the Puneri Paltan, and they will look to improve on their last season's finish of runner-up. Their performance this season has suggested that they will be able to achieve the feat. They also topped the league stages. PKL 2024: Patna Pirates Storm Into Pro Kabaddi League Final With Narrow Win Over Dabang Delhi KC.

Patna Pirates are also coming out of a win as they defeated Dabang Delhi KC in the semifinal on December 27 by a score of 37-28. They have defied odds and expectations to make it to all the way to the final, propelled by a raiding duo of Devank and Ayan. The defensive unit has also performed enough to back them up and help them be at their best which cleared their way to the summit clash. Deepak Singh is the best defender from the team, claiming 62 tackle points in 24 matches, whereas, Ankit Jaglan is the top all-rounder in the Patna Pirates squad, scoring 77 points in 24 outings.

In PKL history, Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates have played each other 13 times. With seven wins against the Patna Pirates, the Haryana Steelers are ahead in the head-to-head record. Whereas the Patna Pirates have won five times while one match ended in a tie. The last Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates match saw the former win 42-36. The Steelers, the favorites to win this match, haven't won the PKL yet, while the Pirates, the underdogs, are the most successful franchise in the league, having won it three times.

Devank of the Patna Pirates is in line to get to 300 raid points and currently has 296. Meanwhile, Mohammadreza Shadloui from Haryana Steelers is 8 points away from 100 raid points across his PKL career. Rahul Sethpal from the Haryana Steelers’ squad requires 7 more points to reach 200 tackle points.