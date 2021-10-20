Sydney [Australia], October 20 (ANI): Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a mild concussion on Tuesday while fielding during a New South Wales intrasquad match in Sydney.

Lyon was injured while fielding on the opening day of a three-day trial game at Hurstville Oval, as per Cricket NSW. He bowled 20 overs and took a wicket after giving 79 runs.

As a precaution, Lyon has withdrawn from the three-day game but is expected to be available for their opening Sheffield Shield match against Victoria on October 27 at Drummoyne Oval.

Cricket Australia has announced the next set of Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup fixtures with the New South Wales and Victoria border finally opening on Wednesday.

The two teams will play against each other in back-to-back Shield matches on October 27 at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney and on November 5 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They will also play a Marsh Cup game on November 12 at the MCG. (ANI)

