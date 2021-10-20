Mohamed Salah has been in quite a drastic form since the start of the season. Now the Egyptian has carried his form further in the Champions League 2021-22 match and scored a stunning brace against Atletico Madrid. He led Liverpool to a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid and also scripted a few records for the Reds. Talking about the match which was being played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano stadium, Liverpool was in red hot form since the start of the game. Mohamed Salah Scores Twice Against Atletico Madrid in UCL 2021-22, Liverpool Seals 3-2 Win.

Sahal netted a goal for Liverpool within the first eight minutes of the game. Naby Keita scored second and took the visitors to 2-0. Liverpool already had an upper hand in the match within in the first 15 minutes. But Anotine Greizmann however scored at the the 20th minute of the game and then added a goal to his tally at the 34th minute. By then the scoreboard read 2-2. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the two teams were at par with each other by half-time. But, at the 74th minute Liverpool walked away with the game when Salah converted a penalty into a goal.

With this, he scripted the following records for Liverpool. Check them out below

#Mohamed Salah. has now scored 5 goals in 3 Champions League games.

#Mohamed Salah is the first Liverpool player in history to score in 9 consecutive games.

#Salah has scored for eight consecutive games.

Now here's the video of the goal below.

Jurgen Klopp also was all praises for Salah and he lashed out at people who suddenly came up with opinions about the Egyptian being the best player in the world. "After two goals he scored now people think all of a sudden because of that he could be the best player in the world is a bit strange. He scored goals like this and performed for years at an incredibly high level," he said during the presser. Tell us what do you think about Salah's goals against Atletico Madrid in the Comments section below.

