Coimbatore, Jun 9 (PTI) Top riders from across the country will be seen in action in the MRF-MMSC-FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship which will return to the refurbished Kari Motor Speedway here after a three-year gap for the Rolon round beginning on Friday.

Among those in the fray are Rajini Krishnan and Jagan Kumar, both multiple national title winners.

The five-round 2022 championship will see teams including TVS, Honda, KTM and Yamaha vie for honours, with the number of entries crossing the 200-mark, a press release said.

The weekend card includes the National Championship comprising four categories – Pro-Stock 301-400cc and 165cc, Novice (Stock 165cc) and Girls (Stock 165cc) – while Petronas TVS One-Make Championship (301-400cc Open, Rookie, Girls and media) and Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250R, CBR 150 and Hornet 2.0) are also part of the programme. A new addition is the Stock 301-400cc category which will be run as a support race.

"It is great to be back at the Kari Motor Speedway after a three-year break due to the pandemic. We are overwhelmed by the tremendous response for the Rolon Round this weekend that should dish out high quality and exciting races," Madras Motor Sports Club president Ajit Thomas said in the release.

The two Pro-Stock categories will headline the weekend card as they boast of riders with proven credentials and international experience. Topping the line-ups are Rajini Krishnan (301-400cc, RACR Castrol Power) and Jagan Kumar (165cc, Petronas TVS Racing). Both notched their 10th National titles last season.

Similarly, Ryhana Bee, who has moved to the Pacer Yamaha team, would be the rider to beat in the girls section. She clinched the title last year, winning all five rounds.

The Novice category (under-23) boasts of a grid of 32 riders selected from 35 entrants and is expected to throw up keen competition.

While Friday is set aside for free practice and a few qualifying sessions, 20 races will be gone through over the next two days

