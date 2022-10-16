Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI): Indian pole vaulter Rosy Meena Paulraj bettered her own previous record at the National Open Athletics Championships 2022 after clearing 4.21m to win the gold medal in Bengaluru on Saturday.

She broke her own best of 4.20m, which she had set at the National Games 2022 last week. In addition, Rosy Meena Paulraj's performance set a new meet record, surpassing VS Surekha's previous mark of 4.15m.

Pavithra Venkatesh, who took home the silver medal, and Baranica Elangovan, who took home the bronze medal, both from Railways, joined the Tamil Nadu athlete on the podium.

The winners of the 20-kilometre race walks were Suraj Panwar and Ravina, respectively.

With a time of 1:34:55, Ravina broke the previous record set by Olympian Bhawana Jat by over four minutes. In the day's race, Bhawana Jat could only finish in fourth place.

Paramjot Kaur of Railways won the women's discus throw with a best throw of 50.81 metres.

Olympic athlete Tajinder Pal Singh Toor also qualified for the men's shot throw final, while renowned sprinter Hima Das advanced to the women's 100m final.

National Open Athletics Championships 2022 results: Saturday, October 15 The results (finals)

Men's 20km race walk: 1. Suraj Panwar (Uttarakhand - 1:25:23) 2. Akshdeep Singh (Punjab - 1:25:26) 3. Paramjeet Singh Bisht (Services - 1:25:27)

Women's 20km race walk: 1. Ravina (Railways - 1:34:55) 2. Vandana (Karnataka - 1:37:19) 3. Munita Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh - 1:37:49)

Women's pole vault: 1. Rosy Meena Paulraj (Tamil Nadu - 4.21m, new NR) 2. Pavithra Venkatesh (Railways - 4.00m) 3. Baranica Elangovan (Railways - 4.00m)

Women's discus throw: 1. Paramjot Kaur (Railways - 50.81m) 2. Nidhi Rani (Railways - 50.29m) 3. Neetika Verma (Uttar Pradesh - 49.70m) (ANI)

