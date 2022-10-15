New Delhi, Oct 15: Outgoing BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly will be back as the president of his state unit, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), the former India captain said on Saturday. Ganguly, who had to step down from the BCCI president's post as there is no precedence of anyone continuing in the top job for more than three years, had been the CAB president for four years between 2015 to 2019 before coming to the BCCI. Sourav Ganguly Opens Up on His Exit as BCCI Chief, Says All Have to Face Rejections Some Time or the Other.

"Yes, I will be contesting the CAB polls. I plan to file my nomination on October 22. I have been in CAB for five years and as per Lodha Rules, I can continue for another four years," Ganguly told PTI. Roger Binny has Filed Nomination for BCCI President Post, Likely to Appointed Unopposed, Says Vice President Rajeev Shukla.

There was a strong buzz that Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish would contest in place of Avishek Dalmiya for the top post, but the former India player's nomination changes a lot of equations. "I will finalise my panel on October 20. Let's see," Ganguly said.

