Galle (Sri Lanka), Jun 20 (AP) Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan spun a fine web around the Sri Lankan lower order to finish with a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh eked out a slender first innings lead of 10 runs on Day 4 of the series-opening cricket test Friday.

It was Nayeem's fourth five-for in test cricket and he was ably supported by the lively Hasan Mahmud, whose three-wicket burst proved pivotal in tilting the balance after lunch.

The drama unfolded in a flurry after the interval, as the pitch — placid for the better part of four days — finally began to show signs of wear. The spinners suddenly found bite, bounce, and turn and the Sri Lankan tail was swiftly undone.

The tall and wiry Mahmud ended Milan Rathnayake's valiant vigil. Rathnayake had stitched together a partnership of 84 runs for the seventh wicket with the ever-composed Kamindu Mendis. The alliance gave Sri Lanka hopes of a handy lead, but those hopes were dashed when Rathnayake played on, dragging one back onto his stumps.

The very next over proved decisive. Nayeem delivered a double blow. First, he removed the well-set Mendis for 87. Mendis was undone by extra bounce and could only feather an edge to the keeper.

Then, Nayeem made short work of debutant Tharindu Rathnayake, beating his tentative prod and rattling the timbers. With the end in sight, he returned to remove Asitha Fernando, cleaning him up to complete his five-for.

Earlier, Mendis was inching closer to yet another test century. The prolific lefthander was unbeaten on 83 at the interval, aiming for what would be his sixth test hundred in just 12 matches.

Resuming Friday at 368 for four — still 127 in arrears — Sri Lanka had a a brief wobble early when skipper Dhananjaya de Silva departed for 19, edging behind tamely, and Kusal Mendis (5) followed soon after.

But Kamindu found an able partner in allrounder Rathnayake, who was unbeaten on 38 in a 79-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Rathnayake had some luck on seven when Taijul Islam dropped a sharp return catch. (AP)

