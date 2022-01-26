Doha, January 26: Netherlands fast bowler Vivian Kingma has been suspended for four ODIs/T20Is for breaching Level 3 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against Afghanistan in Doha on Tuesday.

Kingma was found to have breached article 2.14 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC Standard Test Match, ODI and T20I Playing Conditions." Also Read | Afghanistan Complete Whitewash Netherlands To Grab 30 Crucial Cricket World Cup Super League Points.

"Apart from the four suspension points that resulted in the sanction, five demerit points have also been added to the disciplinary record of Kingma, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," stated an official ICC release.

The incident occurred in the 31st over of Afghanistan's innings, when the fast bowler changed the condition of the ball by scratching it with his nails.

Kingma admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Wendell La Brooy of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ahmed Shah Pakteen and Ahmed Shah Durrani, third umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari and fourth umpire Izatullah Safi leveled the charge. Level 3 breaches carry a penalty of between four and 12 suspension points and five or six demerit points.

As each suspension point equates to a ban from one ODI or T20I, whatever comes first for the player or player support personnel, Kingma will miss the next four matches that his team plays in either format.

