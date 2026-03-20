Amsterdam [Netherlands], March 20 (ANI): The Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman on Friday unveiled a 26-member squad for their side's friendlies this month ahead of the FIFA World Cup to be held in June.

The three-time FIFA World Cup runners-up Netherlands, will be playing Norway at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on March 27, while they will travel to Eindhoven for a clash against Ecuador on March 31. The tournament will be held from 11 June to 19 July in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

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Netherlands is a part of Group F in the tournament alongside Japan, Tunisia and a qualifier team and will start their campaign against Japan at Arlington on June 14.

The manager Koeman has roped in several players from Serie A, the top-flight football competition in Italy.

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The squad includes Liverpool stars Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk, Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders and Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries.

The Dutch squad for pre-World Cup friendlies

-GOALKEEPERS: Justin Bijlow (Genoa), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen)

-DEFENDERS: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea).

MIDFIELDERS: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Kees Smit (AZ), Quinten Timber (Olympique Marseille), Luciano Valente (Feyenoord), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus).

-FORWARDS: Forwards: Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Roma), Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Xavi Simons (Tottenham), Wout Weghorst (Ajax), Noa Lang (Galatasaray). (ANI)

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