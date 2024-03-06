New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming season of the Legends Cricket Trophy, New York Superstar Strikers announced the inclusion of Colin de Grandhomme and Narsingh Deonarine to their roster. The cricket event marks the debut participation of the Superstar Strikers and is scheduled to unfold from March 8 to March 19, 2024, at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

A release said that fans anticipate witnessing thrilling matches featuring the New York Superstar Strikers players, alongside cricketing icons such as Yuvraj Singh, Isuru Udana, Asela Gunaratne, Alviro Petersen and Ricardo Powell.

Colin de Grandhomme, renowned for his explosive batting, said he is thrilled to be a part of the team alongside cricketing luminaries like Yuvraj, Alviro, and other icons. "I am eager to contribute significantly to our team's success."

Narsingh Deonarine said he is prepared to return to competitive cricket and eagerly await the start of the season. "I am enthusiastic about showcasing my unique skills and achieving early triumphs with this squad of top legends."

Sagar Khanna, the Owner of the New York Superstar Strikers, said they are committed to nurturing a culture of greatness. "Uniting the world's top cricketing icons in one league has always been our goal, for ensuring the enduring spirit of cricket." (ANI)

